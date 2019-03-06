CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

_____

368 FPUS55 KPSR 060924

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

223 AM MST Wed Mar 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-062300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

223 AM MST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy and

cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-062300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

223 AM MST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 59 to

64. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and

a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall between a

quarter and a half of an inch possible.

$$

AZZ553-554-062300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

223 AM MST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy and cooler. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy and

much cooler. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-062300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

123 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 51 to 61. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ562-062300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

123 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Lows 52 to 62. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy and cooler. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-062300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

123 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Windy.

Highs 65 to 75. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Windy and colder. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 52 to 62. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain and a

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

_____

