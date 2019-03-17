CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

207 AM MST Sun Mar 17 2019

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

207 AM MST Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

207 AM MST Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

207 AM MST Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

207 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles through the

night. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

207 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

207 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. East wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy.

Highs 71 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and cooler.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

