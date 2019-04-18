CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

_____

651 FPUS55 KPSR 181002

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

301 AM MST Thu Apr 18 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

301 AM MST Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 88 to 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 98. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69. Light wind in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-182300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

301 AM MST Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 98. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-182300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

301 AM MST Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 87 to 92. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 56 to 66. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ566-182300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ562-182300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92. West wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ560-561-182300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 81 to 91. West wind 10 to 20 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather