CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

_____

158 FPUS55 KPSR 260939

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

239 AM MST Fri Apr 26 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-262300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

239 AM MST Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-262300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

239 AM MST Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-262300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

239 AM MST Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Not as warm. Highs

85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ566-262300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 94 to 99. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 62 to 72. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

$$

CAZ562-262300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 94 to 99. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 64 to 74. West wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and windy. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-262300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 86 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 84 to 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather