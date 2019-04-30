CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

154 AM MST Tue Apr 30 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-302300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

154 AM MST Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 87 to 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-302300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

154 AM MST Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 77 to

82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-302300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

154 AM MST Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Imperial County West-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

154 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the morning becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 89 to 94. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

CAZ562-302300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

154 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning increasing to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

CAZ560-561-302300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

154 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 88. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s.

