CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

103 AM MST Wed May 29 2019

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

103 AM MST Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 91. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 62 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 96. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

103 AM MST Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

103 AM MST Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light wind in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

103 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

103 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

103 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

