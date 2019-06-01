CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019

333 FPUS55 KPSR 010830

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

129 AM MST Sat Jun 1 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-012300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

129 AM MST Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness. Highs

in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-012300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

129 AM MST Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-012300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

129 AM MST Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ566-012300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

129 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 15 to 25 mph in

the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ562-012300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

129 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-012300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

129 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

