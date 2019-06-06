CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

342 FPUS55 KPSR 062036

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

135 PM MST Thu Jun 6 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-071100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

135 PM MST Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

69 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 97 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-071100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

135 PM MST Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Light wind in the evening

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

AZZ553-554-071100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

135 PM MST Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-071100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

135 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-071100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

135 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ560-561-071100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

135 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

_____

