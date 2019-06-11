CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019

_____

002 FPUS55 KPSR 110807

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Tue Jun 11 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-112300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-112300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 104 to 109. East

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ566-112300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

107 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. North wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy

and hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ562-112300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

107 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. North wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Windy

and hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Windy.

Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ560-112300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

107 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 91 to 101. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows 64 to 74.

West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 96. West

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ561-112300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

107 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 106. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather