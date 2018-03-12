CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

909 FPUS55 KREV 122231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-131500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 8500 feet. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 75 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 8000 feet lowering

to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 43 to 53.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 3 to

9 inches with 5 to 11 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 20 to 25.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 21 to 26. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 75 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Brisk. Snow likely. Highs 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk, snow. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 9 to

19.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 9 to 19.

CAZ070-NVZ005-131500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

25 to 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 18 to 23. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 44 to

54.

CAZ071-131500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow. Snow level lowering to

6500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs 44 to 54.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches

west of highway 395. Lows 24 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 48.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 22 to

32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 12 to 22.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 15 to 25.

CAZ073-131500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of snow and rain after midnight. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and snow and rain. Snow level 8000 feet

lowering to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches above

7000 feet. Lows 23 to 33. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 16 to

26. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to

15.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 5 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Highs

36 to 46.

