Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

707 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

707 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 2 to 6 inches above

7000 feet. Lows 11 to 16. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

3 to 13. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 27 to

32. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain likely. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 42.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

707 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 45.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 22. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs

47 to 57. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

707 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then scattered snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

17 to 27. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 43.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 20. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 24 to

34. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 27 to 32.

Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to 47.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

707 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then scattered snow showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches with 10 to 18 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 11 to 21. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 39. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 1 below to

9 above zero. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 20 to

30. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk, cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 45.

