CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Updated 10:13 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
_____
144 FPUS55 KREV 170207
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
707 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-171515-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
707 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Updated
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after midnight.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 2 to 6 inches above
7000 feet. Lows 11 to 16. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
27 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
3 to 13. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to
48.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
26 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 27 to
32. Highs 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain likely. Lows 18 to 28.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 42.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-171515-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
707 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Updated
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 45.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 22. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 27 to 32.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs
47 to 57. Lows 29 to 34.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 21 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.
$$
CAZ071-171515-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
707 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Updated
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then scattered snow
showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows
17 to 27. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 43.
West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 20. West winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 24 to
34. Highs 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 27 to 32.
Highs 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 18 to 28.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to 47.
$$
CAZ073-171515-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
707 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Updated
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then scattered snow showers after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches with 10 to 18 inches
above 7000 feet. Lows 11 to 21. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
29 to 39. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 1 below to
9 above zero. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to
51.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 20 to
30. Highs 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 28 to
38. Highs 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk, cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows
15 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
35 to 45.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast