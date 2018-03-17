CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

124 FPUS55 KREV 172230

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-181500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 3 to 13. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

34 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

49. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 26 to

31. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain likely. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 32 to 42. Lows 14 to 24.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-181500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 17 to 22. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs

49 to 59. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ071-181500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Patchy

freezing fog after midnight. Lows 10 to 20. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 28 to

33. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ073-181500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 1 below to

9 above zero. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

36 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Lows 13 to 23.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 11 to 21.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast