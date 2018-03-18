CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

251 FPUS55 KREV 181030

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

34 to 44. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

49. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

40 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Lows 24 to

29. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows

14 to 24. Highs 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

29 to 39.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-190300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 47 to 57. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely.

Highs 49 to 59. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

37 to 47.

$$

CAZ071-190300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

37 to 47. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow

level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 16 to 26.

$$

CAZ073-190300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

36 to 46. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 45 to 55. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Lows 13 to 23.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 35 to 45. Lows 11 to 21.

$$

