CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Published 6:38 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
330 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
330 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to
51. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow
level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 7000 to
7500 feet. Lows 27 to 32. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs
42 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 26 to 31.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 17 to
27.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 11 to 21.
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
330 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Light
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to
6000 feet. Lows 31 to 36. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
rising above 6500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows 23 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
37 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to
28.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
40 to 50.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
330 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming southeast up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow
level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming
south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to
6000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Showers likely in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 14 to 24.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
330 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to
52. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet. Lows
27 to 37. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after
midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 75 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
7500 to 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 90 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 11 to 21.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 9 to 19.
