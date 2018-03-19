CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

394 FPUS55 KREV 191031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow

level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 7000 to

7500 feet. Lows 27 to 32. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs

42 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 17 to

27.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 11 to 21.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows 31 to 36. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

rising above 6500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to

28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

40 to 50.

$$

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 14 to 24.

$$

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet. Lows

27 to 37. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 75 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

7500 to 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 90 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 11 to 21.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 9 to 19.

$$

