Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
330 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
330 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with
1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph
decreasing to 60 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Highs 29 to 34. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 10 to 20. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 16. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 22.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 17 to
22.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 55 to
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Highs
57 to 62.
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
330 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then scattered snow
showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows
17 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 37 to
42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs 41 to
46. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
Lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 27 to 32.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs
61 to 66.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
330 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then scattered snow
showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches west
of highway 395. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 34 to
44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 23 to 33.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows
26 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
330 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 9 to
19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 65 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 6 to 16. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
12 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows
19 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.
