CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

598 FPUS55 KREV 302231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-311500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

CAZ070-NVZ005-311500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 32 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41. Highs 57 to 67.

CAZ071-311500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ073-311500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 56 to 66.

