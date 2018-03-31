CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

193 FPUS55 KREV 311030

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-010300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

26 to 36. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-010300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 58 to 68.

$$

CAZ071-010300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

56 to 66.

$$

CAZ073-010300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 26 to

36. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 68. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 57 to 67.

$$

