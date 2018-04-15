CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR LAKE TAHOE...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with
4 to 8 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 19 to 24. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 31 to
36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows
15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers. Lows 20 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
39 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows
19 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 58 to 68. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the
valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches
above 5000 feet. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow
showers after midnight. Lows 21 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows 27 to 37. Highs 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow
showers in the evening. Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs
60 to 70.
CAZ071-160300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to
6500 feet. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the
valley floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches west of highway
395 with up to 3 inches east of highway 395. Lows 22 to 32.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches west of highway 395 with up to
2 inches east of highway 395. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow
showers after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 46 to
56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows 21 to 31. Highs 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows
26 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.
CAZ073-160300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to the
valley floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows 23 to 33.
South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts
up to 85 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 65 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows
12 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
40 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
19 to 29.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to
61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast