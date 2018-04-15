CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR LAKE TAHOE...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with

4 to 8 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 19 to 24. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 31 to

36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 58 to 68. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches

above 5000 feet. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow

showers after midnight. Lows 21 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 27 to 37. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

60 to 70.

CAZ071-160300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches west of highway

395 with up to 3 inches east of highway 395. Lows 22 to 32.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches west of highway 395 with up to

2 inches east of highway 395. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow

showers after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 21 to 31. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

CAZ073-160300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows 23 to 33.

South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts

up to 85 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 65 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

12 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

