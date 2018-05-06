CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

374 FPUS55 KREV 061030

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

67 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

69 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 69 to

79.

$$

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to

80. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather