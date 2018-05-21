CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Published 6:32 am, Monday, May 21, 2018
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018
_____
103 FPUS55 KREV 211030
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
330 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
330 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level rising above 10000 feet. Highs 55 to 65.
Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after
midnight. Lows 35 to 40. North winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to
68. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 58 to 68.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
330 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 69 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to
80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 73 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 73 to
83.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 69 to 79.
$$
CAZ071-220300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
330 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 67 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows 43 to 48. North winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to
77. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 68 to
78.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 64 to 74.
$$
CAZ073-220300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
330 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018
.TODAY...Showers, scattered thunderstorms and snow showers. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and
scattered showers. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to
70. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.
$$
_____
