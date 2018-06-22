CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

167 FPUS55 KREV 222231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-231500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 34 to 44.

CAZ070-NVZ005-231500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 48 to 58.

CAZ071-231500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 42 to 52.

CAZ073-231500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 35 to 45.

