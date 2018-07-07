CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

094 FPUS55 KREV 072231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-081500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 41 to 51.

CAZ070-NVZ005-081500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 56 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 91 to 101.

CAZ071-081500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 47 to 57.

CAZ073-081500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

95. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 78 to 88.

