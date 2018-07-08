CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

295 FPUS55 KREV 081031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 78 to 88.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-090300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 57 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 92 to

102.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ071-090300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 87 to

97.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ073-090300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

95. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

_____

