CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
_____
788 FPUS55 KREV 020438
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
938 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
CAZ072-NVZ002-021915-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
938 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
80 to 90.
CAZ070-NVZ005-021915-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
938 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.
West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the
afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest
winds around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 52 to
62.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
CAZ071-021915-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
938 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.
West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the
afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds
becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 44 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.
CAZ073-021915-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
938 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
45 to 55. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke
in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.
Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 41 to
51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 38 to 48.
