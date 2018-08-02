CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

989 FPUS55 KREV 021031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 81 to

91.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 52 to

62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 54 to

64.

$$

CAZ071-030300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 43 to

53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 46 to

56.

$$

CAZ073-030300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 37 to 47.

$$

_____

