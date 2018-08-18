CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018

_____

930 FPUS55 KREV 181031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 79 to 89. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-190300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 99. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 88 to 98. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ071-190300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 51. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 52.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 84 to 94. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ073-190300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 37 to 47. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 38 to 48.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather