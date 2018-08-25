CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

539 FPUS55 KREV 251031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 32 to 42.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 91. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 57. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke and

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze, areas of smoke and blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 46 to 56.

$$

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 89. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 39 to 49. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 30 to 40.

$$

