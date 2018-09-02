CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
763 FPUS55 KREV 021031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 34 to
44.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. North winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 84 to 94. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 47 to
57.
$$
CAZ071-030300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 40 to
50.
$$
CAZ073-030300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to
86. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 34 to
44.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather