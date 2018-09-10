CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
_____
478 FPUS55 KREV 101319 CCA
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
CORRECTED FOR WINDS
This is usually an automatically generated product that provides
averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be
representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast
for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-110300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60
mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 62 to 67.
Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 28 to 38.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-110300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 91.
Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the
evening. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows 39 to
49.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 66 to 76.
Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 76 to
86.
$$
CAZ071-110300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 89.
Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and
areas of smoke. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 30 to
40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 73 to
83.
$$
CAZ073-110300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88. Light
winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 30 to 40. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 74
to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.
Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs
67 to 77. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 70 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the
evening. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 28 to
38.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 28 to 38.
$$
_____
