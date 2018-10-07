CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

010 FPUS55 KREV 071040

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

340 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-080315-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

340 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 65 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 23 to

33.

CAZ070-NVZ005-080315-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

340 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

52 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

65 to 75.

CAZ071-080315-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

340 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

63 to 73.

CAZ073-080315-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

340 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.

Highs 47 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 24 to

34.

