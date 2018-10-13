CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018
_____
298 FPUS55 KREV 132231
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 PM PDT Sat Oct 13 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-141500-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 PM PDT Sat Oct 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 24 to
34.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-141500-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 PM PDT Sat Oct 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM
PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 32 to
42.
$$
CAZ071-141500-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 PM PDT Sat Oct 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM
PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 27 to
37.
$$
CAZ073-141500-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 PM PDT Sat Oct 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM
PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. North winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 22 to
32.
$$
_____
