CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

457 FPUS55 KREV 291031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-300300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 18 to

28. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

59 to 64.

CAZ070-NVZ005-300300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

26 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

68.

CAZ071-300300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ073-300300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 11 to

21. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

