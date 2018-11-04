CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

_____

747 FPUS55 KREV 041131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

17 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 17 to

27.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 18 to 28.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Highs

56 to 61.

$$

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

12 to 22.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 14 to

24.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather