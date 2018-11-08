CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018
581 FPUS55 KREV 081131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018
CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. East winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows
10 to 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows
16 to 26.
CAZ070-NVZ005-090300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.
.VETERANS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows
13 to 18.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 16 to 26.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows
19 to 29.
CAZ071-090300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 14 to 24. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows
12 to 22.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows
15 to 25.
CAZ073-090300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 to 13. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 6 to
16.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.
Highs 54 to 64.
