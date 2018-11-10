CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

_____

743 FPUS55 KREV 101131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-110300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

18 to 28.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-110300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

21 to 31.

$$

CAZ071-110300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

18 to 28.

$$

CAZ073-110300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

9 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

11 to 21.

$$

_____

