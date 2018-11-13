CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 12, 2018
072 FPUS55 KREV 131131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows
14 to 24.
CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 18 to
28. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows
20 to 30.
CAZ071-140300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 15 to
25. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows
17 to 27.
CAZ073-140300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
51 to 56. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 6 to
16.
