CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

19 to 29. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to

6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.

Lows 24 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 33 to 38.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 7 to 17.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 7 to

17.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

23 to 33. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 48 to 53. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet.

Lows 28 to 33. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Highs

44 to 54. Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

44 to 49.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

22 to 32. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet

rising to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

47 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with rain and snow likely. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet. Lows 28 to 33. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Highs

42 to 52.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

12 to 22. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 45 to 55. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows

25 to 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to

11. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

42 to 52.

