CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM PST THURSDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising

to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch with up to 2 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to lake

level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 5 to 11 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 24 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

with 1 to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 65 mph increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to

100 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs

38 to 43. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 105 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

7 to 17.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

12 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 45 to 50.

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet.

Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

48 to 53.

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 43 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 28 to 33.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows

29 to 34. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Highs

45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 55.

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 6 to 12 inches above

7000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 85 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 6500 feet rising to 7500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to

105 mph decreasing to 85 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to

11. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

