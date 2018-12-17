CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
248 FPUS55 KREV 171456
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
656 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
CAZ072-180515-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
and Markleeville
656 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
Updated weather today
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph decreasing
to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 75 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 46.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-180515-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
656 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
Updated weather today
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 24 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 42 to 52.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
27 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 25 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs
42 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 22 to 27.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
43 to 48.
$$
CAZ071-180515-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
656 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
Updated weather today
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the
morning. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. Light
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 23 to 33. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 24 to 29.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Highs
43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 39 to 49.
$$
CAZ073-180515-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
656 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
Updated weather today
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Snow level
6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to
26. Highs 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
Lows 15 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 43 to 48.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather