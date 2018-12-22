CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

_____

436 FPUS55 KREV 221131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

rising to 6500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level rising to 6500 feet.

Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Lows

14 to 24.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 24 to

29. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising to 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 22 to 32.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 17 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

CAZ071-230300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to 29.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 21 to 31.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

32 to 42.

$$

CAZ073-230300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

41 to 46. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow

level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain likely. Lows 16 to 26.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

Highs 31 to 41.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

