CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018
CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
PST FRIDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs 25 to
30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows 3 to
13. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 65 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
25 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 39 to 44.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to
21. Highs 32 to 37.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 37 to 42. Lows
14 to 24.
CAZ070-NVZ005-280300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs 30 to
40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.
Lows 9 to 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
32 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows 16 to 21.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.
Highs 33 to 43.
CAZ071-280300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.
Highs 28 to 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to
23. Highs 39 to 44.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 36 to 46.
CAZ073-280300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs 23 to
33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows 9 below
to 1 above zero. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph
decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
22 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 70 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up
to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Highs
35 to 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 11 to 16. Highs 38 to
43.
