Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 14 to 24. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 22 to 27. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 4 to 14. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 33. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 17 to

27.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to

29. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 41.

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 34.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21.

Highs 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to

25. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 25 to

35. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 38. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

18 to 28. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 36 to

46.

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 21 to 31. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

2 below to 8 above zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 47.

