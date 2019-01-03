CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

_____

160 FPUS55 KREV 031131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

80 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 28 to 33. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

36 to 46. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to 44.

$$

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. South winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

25 to 30. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

30 to 35. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 65 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 37 to

42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather