CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

754 FPUS55 KREV 180703

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

1103 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-182215-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

1103 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Lows 19 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 17 to 27.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 29 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 37 to

42.

CAZ070-NVZ005-182215-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

1103 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows

22 to 32. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6500 feet. Lows 29 to 34. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 20 to 25.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

in the morning. Highs 32 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to

26. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 37 to

47.

CAZ071-182215-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

1103 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 39 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 7000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of showers. Lows 17 to 27.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to

25. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 41 to

46.

CAZ073-182215-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

1103 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows

19 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows 12 to 22.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Highs

41 to 51.

