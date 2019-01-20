CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
852 FPUS55 KREV 201131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-210300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM
PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to
9 inches. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to
10 inches with 10 to 16 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 17 to 27.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 90 mph decreasing to 65 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs 28 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to
55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 38. East winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
Lows 16 to 26.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 15 to
25.
CAZ070-NVZ005-210300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain, snow and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow level
5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches with 1 to 4 inches above 5000 feet. Lows 23 to 28. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows
20 to 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.
Highs 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 39 to 49.
CAZ071-210300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain, snow and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow level
5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to
5 inches. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Lows
18 to 28.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Highs
37 to 47.
CAZ073-210300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of snow, rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet. Highs 42 to 52.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge
gusts up to 80 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering
to the valley floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 5 to
11 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.
Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge
gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 4 to 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph increasing to 85 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 14 to 24.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 15 to
25.
