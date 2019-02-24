CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019
_____
560 FPUS55 KREV 241132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-250300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM
PST MONDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to
45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 22 to
32. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 75 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs
35 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph increasing to 105 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 24 to 29. South winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 31.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely.
Highs 40 to 50. Lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Highs 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in
the evening. Lows 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 42.
$$
CAZ070-250300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
332 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 32.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch with 1 to 3 inches above 5000 feet.
Highs 37 to 42. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows
27 to 32. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow and
rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
29 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 26 to 31.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
36 to 41.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 36 to 41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows
19 to 24.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.
$$
CAZ071-250300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 40 to 45.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows 25 to 35.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to
5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches west of highway
395 with up to 2 inches east of highway 395. Highs 38 to 48.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 5000 feet.
Lows 29 to 39. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and
rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 39 to 49.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely.
Highs 42 to 52. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
and rain. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 23 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 39 to 49.
$$
CAZ073-250300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to
46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs
36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 23 to
33. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 90 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level
rising to 6500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows 24 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 42 to
52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 22 to 32.
Highs 39 to 49.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather