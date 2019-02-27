CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

582 FPUS55 KREV 272332

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-281500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 3 to 7 inches above 7000 feet.

Lows 23 to 28. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 3 to 7 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to

29. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to

46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Lows 23 to 28.

Highs 36 to 46.

CAZ070-281500-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering

to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 23 to

28. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

40. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 21 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 39 to

44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to

30. Highs 39 to 44.

CAZ071-281500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to

28. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 39 to 49.

CAZ073-281500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet.

Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 19 to 29. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

the valley floor. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 38 to 48.

