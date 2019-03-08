CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019

_____

293 FPUS55 KREV 081131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to

39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 25. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to 35.

Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 25.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Lows

19 to 29.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs 32 to 42.

Lows 14 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

$$

CAZ070-090300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to

42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

18 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to 42.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

19 to 24. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 40 to 45. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 21.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 17 to 22. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs 39 to 44.

$$

CAZ071-090300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to

44. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

17 to 27. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 44. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

14 to 24.

$$

CAZ073-090300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

11 to 21. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 39.

Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to

20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to

44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

$$

_____

