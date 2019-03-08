CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019
_____
293 FPUS55 KREV 081131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to
39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
15 to 25. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to 35.
Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
15 to 25.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Lows
19 to 29.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs 32 to 42.
Lows 14 to 24.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 13 to 23.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42.
$$
CAZ070-090300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to
42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
18 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to 42.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
19 to 24. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 40 to 45. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 16 to 21.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers. Lows 17 to 22. Highs 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs 39 to 44.
$$
CAZ071-090300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to
44. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
31 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
17 to 27. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 34 to 44. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
15 to 25.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
37 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 16 to 26.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows
14 to 24.
$$
CAZ073-090300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
11 to 21. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 39.
Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to
20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to
44.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 11 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44.
$$
_____
