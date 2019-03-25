CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2019

638 FPUS55 KREV 251032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge

gusts up to 85 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches

with 1 to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 6500 feet.

Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 95 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 90 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 46 to

56.

$$

CAZ070-260300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 54 to 59. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 48 to 53.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 43 to 48. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 24 to

29.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 21 to 26.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to

29. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

$$

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level rising to

6000 feet. Highs 51 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising to 5000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet.

Lows 28 to 38. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs 41 to 51.

Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to

32. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62.

$$

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 47 to 57.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

increasing to 90 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 13 to 23.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

$$

