CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

_____

908 FPUS55 KREV 171031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

$$

CAZ070-180300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

72 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 72.

$$

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 60 to

70.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather